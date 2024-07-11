Man arrested over a string of warrants

A man wanted on five outstanding arrest warrants has been charged with multiple offences.
Just after 9.40am on Wednesday, July 10, officers attached to Glen Innes Highway Patrol approached a Nissan Navara parked on Bourke Street, Glen Innes.
A 33-year-old man in the vehicle - who was wanted for outstanding warrants - was spoken to before being arrested and taken to Glen Innes Police Station.
During a search of the man, officers allegedly located and seized a mobile phone, ammunition, methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a machete.
The man was charged with possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order, possess prohibited drug, and custody of knife in public place.
Officers also executed five outstanding arrest warrants for failing to comply with reporting obligations, traffic, drug, domestic violence, weapon-related offences.
Police will also allege in court that the man entered a business on the New England Highway on Wednesday where a car was damaged and another car was stolen. The man was charged with further offences;
Enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse
Larceny (two counts)
Destroy or damage property (three counts)
Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and
Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on July 11.
