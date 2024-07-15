Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

'A great achievement' Mayor thrilled for Parklands

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated July 15 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Glen Innes Centennial Parklands official opening ceremony will be held on August 5, 2024. PIcture Supplied.
The Glen Innes Centennial Parklands official opening ceremony will be held on August 5, 2024. PIcture Supplied.

Due to wet weather, the Glen Innes Centennial Parklands was unfortunately unable to be completed in time for the 2024 Highlands Festival, however the official opening has been set for August 5, 2024, and Mayor Rob Banham said it will be a momentous occasion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.