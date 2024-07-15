'A great achievement' Mayor thrilled for Parklands

Due to wet weather, the Glen Innes Centennial Parklands was unfortunately unable to be completed in time for the 2024 Highlands Festival, however the official opening has been set for August 5, 2024, and Mayor Rob Banham said it will be a momentous occasion.
"It's certainly a great achievement for us to secure the federal grant and to develop those facilities.
"Along with the now established, 80 metre long parklands skywalk, which is creating great interest, the cafe, seating area and playground will add a great boost to tourism in Glen Innes."
The Centennial Parklands upgrade includes an addition of outdoor amenities, a seating area and playground.
While the project won't be officially completed until July 17, Mr Banham said it's open to the public.
"They're open for business and the people up there (Jessica Grulovic and partner) are doing a fantastic job.
"I was actually up there last week while the tradespeople were adding some finishing touches, and i couldn't believe how many people were up there, i know it's school holidays, but it was really great to see.
"The Centennial Park area is a great asset to our town, and along with the Skywalk, just increases an already popular tourist spot making it more convenient for visitors," Mr Banham said.
The official opening ceremony of the Centennial Parklands is scheduled for August 5, 2024 with federal officials.
