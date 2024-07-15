Community sessions for feedback on hospital plans

The Glen Innes community is being invited to provide feedback on the latest plans for the Glen Innes Hospital Redevelopment.
The redevelopment is part of a $50million NSW Government investment to improve health outcomes in the region.
Two information sessions will be held next week at the Mackenzie Mall in Glen Innes, with the community encouraged to attend to view the hospital's redevelopment plans, ask the project team questions, and provide feedback.
Drop-in sessions will be held at Mackenzie Mall (outside Coles) on:
Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 6pm and Thursday, July 25 from noon to 2pm.
"The Glen Innes Hospital Redevelopment will deliver new and refurbished health facilities to support the needs of Glen Innes and surrounding communities into the future," Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said.
"We are grateful for the valuable feedback provided by the community and staff to date."
The Glen Innes Hospital Redevelopment includes a new building to house an emergency department, medical imaging service, ambulance bays, and mortuary, and a new main entrance.
All acute services will be located on the same level to improve flow throughout the hospital for patients, visitors and staff.
The redevelopment will integrate with the existing hospital to ensure all health services remain connected, with the new upgrades planned for the operating theatre and refurbishment of the birthing suite.
"The new building will be linked to the existing hospital ensuring all health services remain connected onsite, providing convenience to patients, visitors and staff," Mr Park said.
The design also considers expansion zones to enable further works to be completed in the future.
Construction timeframes for the redevelopment will be confirmed as planning progresses and following the appointment of a building contractor.
The plans are available to view on the project website, and feedback can be provided until Monday, 12 August.
Please visit the project website here: https://hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/glen-innes
