Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/History

History matters: Snowfall

By Eve Chappell
Updated July 17 2024 - 6:58pm, first published July 16 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grey Street blanketed in snow in 1984. Picture supplied.
Grey Street blanketed in snow in 1984. Picture supplied.

This is being compiled on Saturday July 13 as the temperature falls and with optimistic sounding forecasts, we hope there will be snowfalls in the coming week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.