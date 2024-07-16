History matters: Snowfall

This is being compiled on Saturday July 13 as the temperature falls and with optimistic sounding forecasts, we hope there will be snowfalls in the coming week.
Will it turn our town and district into a 'winter wonderland' or just cause nuisance, muddy slush??
On Thursday July 5, 1984, the Examiner headline proclaimed that 'The heaviest falls of snow in living memory fell at Glen Innes this week'
To quote from the article... 'The record falls which began at Glen Innes at 7.30am on Tuesday [3 rd ] and continued until late Wednesday night caused havoc throughout the area.
Older residents claim that it was the heaviest fall of snow since the 1870s.
The snow was a foot deep in the business area on Wednesday morning with some snow drifts of up to three feet being recorded in other areas of the town.
Accompanying the snow were below zero temperatures.
The maximum temperature on both Tuesday and Wednesday was 2 degrees.
At midday on Wednesday the temperature had fallen to zero as snow continued to fall.
After blizzard type conditions on Wednesday night the snow stopped falling about 11pm.
By Wednesday morning motorists were urged to stay off the road and Seargeant Harvey Wilson the office-in-charge of the Gen Innes police said at that stage all roads in and out of Glen Innes had been cut.
The closure of the Gwydir Highway and the New England Highway prevented many travelers from reaching their destination.
Sgt Wilson said even the streets had been too hazardous to drive on on Wednesday. He advised all residents within walking distance of their businesses to leave their vehicles at home... By Wednesday morning the principals of each of the Glen Innes schools were advising children to stay at home unless they were within walking distance of their school.
All school buses had stopped running. Train services to Glen Innes were also disrupted. Although the train was able to get through early on Wednesday morning, it was stopped by deep drifts of snow at Glencoe late Wednesday night...'.
I remember my son and niece using an old tin tray to slide down the hill at Dundee, and there were reports of skiing at Ben Lomond.
And was it the truth or just a another story, that at Ben Lomond one intrepid skier using water skis had come to grief ?
