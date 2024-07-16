Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Renewables the way forward | opinion

By Michael McNamara
July 17 2024 - 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electric cars became a source of power during a recent blackout in the ACT. File picture.
Electric cars became a source of power during a recent blackout in the ACT. File picture.

It was reported this week that South Australia had become the first state to reach 100 per cent net renewable in its energy provision.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.