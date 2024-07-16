Renewables the way forward | opinion

It was reported this week that South Australia had become the first state to reach 100 per cent net renewable in its energy provision.
Given that South Australia is connected to the national energy grid, which includes fossil fuel produced energy, this is a major achievement and milestone.
It represents a major step in Australia moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy to provide the energy to power our communities and our industries.
It shows that it is a real option ... not a dream!
That they did it without hydro as an option is another major achievement. In fact, it is the first time this has been achieved without hydro.
Given the cost, time and engineering challenges of Snowy Hydro 2.0 that is a reassurance.
Those same cost, time and engineering issues are what will sink the LNP proposal to develop nuclear as a part of the Australian energy mix. I don't believe that they actually plan to develop nuclear here. It is, in my opinion, just a smoke screen to allow coal and gas to continue to operate for a bit longer.
If we want to make an impact then one of the best things we can do, in the short term, is to electrify everything possible.
Quite apart from the climate impacts, the health impacts of using gas for domestic cooking and heating have been demonstrated to be very negative. We need to stop using gas in domestic settings as soon as possible, regardless of the climate impacts.
I welcome and applaud the proposal to ban the installation of gas connections in any new builds in NSW. It is already banned in other states, and one has to wonder why a developer would bother, given the move away from fossil fuels generally.
The LNP proposal to introduce nuclear into our energy production system is a fantasy. That it is being proposed by the parties that promote themselves as the better economic managers just demonstrates how nonsensical it is.
Just think about it for a moment.
At best, nuclear could provide less than 5 per cent of our energy needs. This would be at a prohibitive cost and would probably not be delivered in a timeframe that would make any economic sense.
Continued international investment in our energy sector requires policy certainty. The push by the LNP to abandon emissions targets and introduce nuclear power is putting at risk billions of dollars of investment from overseas. It risks us becoming a pariah as the rest of the world pushes on to the Paris emissions targets.
One is left wondering why the LNP would risk Australia's economic future.
That they are actively opposing the development of renewable energy projects also beggars belief.
This is especially relevant when you consider that, in February in the ACT, it was electric vehicles (EVs) that saved the day when a power shortage occurred. They were able to divert the stored power in their batteries when the grid went down.
Vehicles that were charging went quickly from import to export mode to support the community.
Imagine what we could achieve if all levels of government (and opposition) embraced the opportunities presented by the next industrial revolution, rather than hankering for the "good old days" when "coal was king" or pandering to the fossil fuel relics who keep pumping dollars into their party coffers.
