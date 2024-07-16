Community group 'Friends of NERT' to launch

A new community-driven group, 'Friends of NERT' (New England Rail Trail), will be officially launched to support the highly anticipated New England Rail Trail project.
This initiative aims to transform the disused rail corridor between Armidale and Glen Innes into a vibrant rail trail, promoting outdoor recreation, tourism, community health and local economic growth.
Launch information sessions will be held in Armidale on July 31 from 5.30pm at the Bowling Club; Glen Innes on August 7 at the William Gardner Room in the Learning Centre from 5.30pm; and at Guyra Bowling and Recreation Club on August 14 from 5.30pm.
"Friends of NERT" will play a crucial role in the co-design of the rail trail project, ensuring that community voices and ideas are integrated into every step of the development process.
This group will provide a vital avenue for community involvement, fostering a sense of ownership and pride among local residents.
The launch of 'Friends of NERT' comes on the back of strong community support for the rail trail with an online petition garnering more than 6800 signatures in just a few weeks.
A spokesperson said it highlighted local enthusiasm to seeing the trail come to fruition.
The petition was accompanied by hundreds of letters of support to Armidale Regional Council for the project. Some years ago over $48,000 was raised from locals and local businesses through crowd funding to help develop the business cases and the trail development plans for the project.
The Friends group will work closely with both the Armidale Regional and Glen Innes Severn councils, acting as a conduit for two-way information flow.
The spokesperson said this collaboration will ensure that community feedback is heard and addressed promptly, and that updates on the project's progress are effectively communicated.
The group will also be looking to promote the trail and hold community events to raise awareness about the tourism and economic benefits possible for the region.
The spokesperson said Friends of NERT will also be looking to fundraise for additional enhancements for the project and will look at grant applications.
"We are thrilled to launch 'Friends of NERT' and harness the collective energy and passion of our community," NERT Inc chair David Mills said.
"This project has the power to transform our region, and with the community's active involvement, we can create something truly special."
For more information or to join "Friends of NERT," please contact the group at friendsofnert@gmail.com
