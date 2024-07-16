Men's Night Out to tackle rural mental health struggles

In 2022 about 2500 Australian men took their own lives and when a Glen Innes family lost their beloved son Kayne Wells earlier this year, they decided something had to be done.
The family approached GLENRAC about organising a memorial fund to contribute towards an event supporting men's mental health.
So on Friday, July 26 GLENRAC will host the inaugural 'Men's Night Out: supporting our mates' at the Glen Innes and District Services Club from 6pm to 9.30pm to let men and their partners know they are not alone.
"It's not just the topic of suicide, but also for people who are struggling with their mental wellbeing and may need some additional tools in the toolbox to tackle mental health and wellbeing issues," GLENRAC CEO Kylie Falconer said.
"We are coming together as a community and presenting a great line-up of guest speakers. Representatives from our local service providers will also be in attendance on the night, so people can make some new connections.
"Also, if people find themselves in a situation in the future where they need to refer someone in need or access some information, they'll have a starting point and know where to go."
Warren Davies, known affectionately as 'The Unbreakable Farmer', is a legend when it comes to raising awareness for rural men's mental health and acknowledging the power of coming together to share stories.
"My silent business partner - her name was Mother Nature - she sent me a flood, then sent me a drought and in between that we had a family bust up on the farm," Mr Davies said.
"So a lot of those things that I hadn't dealt with as a kid all of a sudden surfaced with the stress of those events and triggered what I now call my mental health journey and that put me into a spiral out of control."
"Basically, it was the stress of the drought and moving into the fifth year of the drought was the low point of where I got to.
"After losing my farm I was searching for purpose and identity in my life and that's how I became 'The Unbreakable Farmer" - acknowledging that all farmers, essentially, are unbreakable.
"My story is probably more about being broken than being unbreakable and sharing my story as well as the tools and strategies that I use myself, and that others have used in the communities that I've talked with, in order to help people put their life back together again."
Mr Davies said mental health and, in particular, suicide can be heavy issues to discuss, but said in his talk he wants people to experience the full gamut of emotions.
"So they'll definitely get a laugh and they'll be left pondering a little about their own journey. They may shed a tear, but I'll make sure people go away more empowered than when they entered the room."
Inverell local, Kerry White is an award-winning ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and remembers when he received his diagnosis back in 2009.
"When you hear the word 'cancer' mentioned it sets you back a bit. It's a bit of a shock," Mr White said.
At the time he found it difficult to find information around Inverell, so he formed a support group with a colleague, which he still presides over to this day - 15 years on from his own diagnosis.
"I'm out there to make men and their partners aware of what they need to look out for, sharing the message that early diagnosis dramatically improves outcomes of all cancers.
"Us men tend to talk between ourselves over the back fence and we don't worry too much about our health, really. Farmers are more interested in keeping their machinery going or their stock alive."
"I love to invite women, the partners, to these events, because they are the ones who drive home what's got to happen for the men."
GLENRAC hosted a similar event in 2019 and it was a packed house, so Ms Falconer encourages people to book early.
"All who are interested in attending are welcome. We would suggest children over the age of 16 can attend. If women are interested in coming along, they are also very welcome."
"If you want to attend, you need to book directly with the Glen Innes Services Club by Friday 19 July, either in person at the Club or call them on 6732 1355.
"The ticket price is $20 per person. You are welcome to either book a table of eight to share with your family and friends or come on your own."
"We are hoping it will be a fun and enjoyable evening to spend time with your mates, with musical entertainment by Guyra local, Charlie Fittler."
