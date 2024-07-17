'Pretty good year': Magpies sides score big wins

Six weeks remain in the 2024 Group 19 senior rugby league season and things are ticking along nicely for the Glen Innes Magpies.
The under 18s remain undefeated while the league tag side is making a steady climb up the ladder and their form is continuing to improve.
The 18s took on the Inverell Hawks and had an early scare with a half-time deficit.
"They were actually down 12-10 at half-time," Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said.
"They scored in the first set then Inverell just scored two quick tries and that was it.
"They turned up, Inverell, they were quite physical and tried to get under the boys' skin. They did a good job."
The Magpies were without a host of players for the fixture and the new mix took a while to gel.
Schiffmann said they were pleased with the way they rebounded at half-time to score a 32-12 victory.
"They are playing good footy, they had a few players out, a few different combinations," he said.
"The big positive there was they were down 12-10 at half-time and then held them scoreless in the second-half."
The league tag side faced the Armidale Rams and finished with a 44-2 victory.
Schiffmann said they could have put on even more points.
"I think they scored nine tries and kicked four goals," he said.
"They could have cracked 50 if they got a few more conversions.
"It is good the girls are scoring a few points and not letting many in. It will help their for and against out."
All-in-all Schiffmann believes the sides are sitting in a good spot heading into the last six rounds of the competition.
"Everyone is having a pretty good year and they are enjoying themselves which is always nice," he said.
"I think it just goes to show, as they have started to get footy back and play more games, and work a bit harder, both sides are progressing from there.
"The big thing is they are playing good footy, both sides.
"They should give finals a nudge."
This Sunday both sides head to Tingha. The league tag team will face the Tigers while the 18s will play the Warialda Wombats.
