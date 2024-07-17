Diversity at 'Dalkeith'

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Picturesque "Dalkeith" offers 313 acres of prime farming land and is just a ten-minute drive from the township of Glen Innes.
The property is predominantly granite and has 50 acres of pasture improvement, including fescue, cocksfoot, chickory, plantain, and red and white clover.
With Beardy Water's frontage, four dams, and a solar pump, the water supply is abundant and enhanced by an approximate average annual rainfall of 858mm.
Infrastructure includes wooden cattle yards and a steel shed.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home delivers a traditional country style. In addition to a large open-plan kitchen/living room, it is also serviced by a formal dining room and study. Of the three bedrooms, the main is complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe. The primary bathroom is fitted with a bath and stand-alone shower.
Wood heating and ceiling fans provide a comfortable indoor climate throughout the year. A generously sized house block and double carport round out this well-appointed property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.