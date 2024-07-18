Community meeting on tip's future

A community meeting will be held on Sunday to raise awareness about the future of the Glen Innes tip.
The Blue Hills Community Group are hosting the meeting the RSL Services Club at 1pm on July 21.
"We don't believe a lot of people realise the tip is nigh on full - changes are going to have to happen that could have implications down the line," said one of the members Nigel Brown.
Dr Brown said the tip is nearing its end-of-life as the landfill piles up and said Glen Innes Severn Council has been considering a neighbouring quarry site as expansion of the Blue Hills Road landfill since about 2007.
"Just to the south of the tip is an old quarry and it's not been used for years, but what happens is that repeatedly during the year and even during the drought water accumulates in the bottom of the quarry," Dr Brown said.
The concern for the group is that the quarry might be filling from the underlying aquifer and hold concerns for leachate seeping out from the site and potentially contaminating waterways.
They are also worried if water can't be effectively extracted or dammed from waste, it would generate a wretched rotten smell as waste spoils in the water.
He said the group thinks the quarry is a likely site for the tip expansion, but aren't sure if council's plans will pass the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"Our concern is that the proposal is likely to be cheaper and will become the preferred option. Then they'll start tipping rubbish into the existing quarry and filling that up," he said.
"We, as a group, feel that it will not get approval through EPA, but leachate is our primary concern and we just want to create a bit of awareness as it will be ratepayers who have to foot the bill if they use the quarry site and there's potential leachate contamination."
In response to the concerns, Council said it is undertaking investigations and analysis to determine the life of the current Glen Innes Waste Management Centre.
"The current waste cell has at least five years remaining - however further improvements in operations, diversions of resources from landfill (such as recycling and implementation of FOGO), and site developments may extend the life of the current cell life," a council spokesperson said.
"No changes in strategic direction or operations concerning the Glen Innes Waste Management Centre has been decided by Council.
"Council is committed to open and transparent decision making, and will appropriately consult with the Blue Hills Community Group and Glen Innes Severn broader community before any significant changes are proposed to the strategic direction of the Glen Innes Waste Management Centre."
Dr Brown said the group are trying to maintain amicable and open communication with council and just want the community to be aware of the risks of using the quarry site, while also acknowledging there will be an arduous process for council to seek approvals to form a new tip site elsewhere too.
"We want to work with council to get to a place where we can all see where we're going moving forward," Dr Brown said.
All community members are welcome to attend the meeting to discuss the tip on Sunday, July 21 from 1pm at the RSL Services Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.