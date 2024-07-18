Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Popular studio and gallery moving to Deepwater

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 18 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Popular studio and gallery moving to Deepwater
Popular studio and gallery moving to Deepwater

Silver worker Richard Moon and author/artist Michael Burge from 'The Makers Shed' in Glen Innes have decided to move their popular studio and workshop to Deepwater.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.