Popular studio and gallery moving to Deepwater

Silver worker Richard Moon and author/artist Michael Burge from 'The Makers Shed' in Glen Innes have decided to move their popular studio and workshop to Deepwater.
After 6 years at 123 Grey Street, Glen Innes Mr Moon said moving the shop to Deepwater, has been in consideration for a while.
"We've lived in Deepwater for over seven years now, and we've had the Maker Shed in Glen for 6 years at the present location, but I'd say for the past maybe 3 years we've seen the old twisted willow, formally Bluebell café on the market and the stars finally aligned, and we decided to make the switch."
The Makers Shed moving date is set for August 10, 2024, and in the meantime, Mr Moon and Mr Burge have a few workshops to conduct as well as clearing stock from the shed.
"We have a mixture of stock on consignment and stuff that we bought wholesale, It's all local artisans.
"Some further cosmetic renovations need to go ahead in the new space and hopefully, we will be up and running there by November," he said.
Mr Moon is conducting two silversmithing workshops before the closure of the Grey Street shed, one on July 27 and another on August 10.
Over the years, Mr Moon's silversmith workshops have steadily increased in popularity, with classes filling and people traveling from around the state to attend classes and learn the tricks of the trade.
"The classes have consistently been a strong part of our business and we have a pleasing amount of attendees.
"I'm happy that people are willing to travel to the classes and to spend time here in our beautiful region.
"I had a mother and a daughter visit the workshop one day and as always, I asked them where are you from, they said they were from Wollongong.
"I would say 80 per cent of our workshop has come from outside the region from places like Toowoomba, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, and the coast.
"There are maybe five people that I know of who have started a serious hobby or are in the process of becoming a business after doing workshops with me, which is also very, very gratifying."
Mr Moon said the town of Deepwater is a town on the move.
Several residents, including Mr Moon, have organised to form a sub-committee of the 'Progress Association of Deepwater' to address the train station and to raise funds for extra security to prevent vandalism.
"It's such a quaint and beautiful small town, and we are looking forward to moving our business full-time and inviting people to visit us in our new space."
