Man charged after failing to stop for random breath test

A man has been charged by police for allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in Glen Innes earlier this year.
About 10pm on Sunday March 31, officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to stop a silver Toyota SUV on Cramsie Crescent, Glen Innes.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued through Edinburgh Road, before the SUV crashed into a tree.
The driver - a 55-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple fractures before being airlifted to Tamworth Hospital under police guard.
Following mandatory testing, an analysis has since returned a result of 0.118.
He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive with middle range PCA and Class A motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45km/h - estimated.
He was issued a court attendance notice to appear at Glen Innes Local Court on Thursday August 29.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
