Baker's journey to an international level

Mia Baker's journey in rugby union has only been relatively short but she already has a big list of achievements to her name.
The 17-year-old Glen Innes local has represented the region, NSW Combined High Schools and played internationally.
It's been a whirlwind of a career for someone who only gained a taste for rugby "about three years ago through school gala days."
From there, she was hooked and really hit the ground running in 2023.
"Last year in June got a phone call asking if I wanted to play at state champs for Central North, that was 15-a-side," Mia said.
Then she played locally for the Glen Innes Elkettes in the New England Rugby Union competition where they finished with a preliminary final appearance.
She also did enough at a school level to earn a spot on a tour in New Zealand which she said has been the highlight of her time in rugby so far.
"We toured the north and south islands and played four tournaments there," Mia said.
"We had coaching days run by Canterbury Academy staff and we got to see the Crusaders experience."
Following that, Mia tried out for the North West side to play at the Combined High Schools championships in Bathurst in May.
Her strong performances in that saw her picked in the NSW CHS 2s team to take on on the Combined Catholic Colleges and Combined Independent Schools at a three-day carnival in Sydney.
Of finding out she had progressed to that side, Baker said it was a bit "surreal".
"I kind of didn't feel like it is was true at that moment because you don't really hear of people from small country towns getting into something so big," she said.
"I didn't really know how to feel but it was pretty amazing.
"I was still in shock that I was actually there playing with these girls that are literally on the Australian team.
"The skills that some girls have are crazy."
She learned plenty at those carnivals which she hopes to bring back to the Elkettes as they push for a New England Rugby Union title.
They hold on to third on the table after beating reigning premiers St Albert's College on Saturday.
Mia feels they're building something special there.
"I love them all, they are like big sisters," she said.
"SB [Sarah Miller] being the new coach, she's really passionate about her footy.
"The girls are role models, you just look up to them, especially being one of the youngest on the team."
Long-term, Mia hopes she can catch the attention of "the Wildfires or some other team" to take it as far as she can go.
