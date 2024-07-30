Police appeal for information on New England man who went missing in 2009

Police are re-appealing for public information as the search continues to locate a man who went missing from a New England property more than 10 years ago.
George Ross - then aged 89 - was on his property with his wife on Pinkett Road, Lambs Valley, about 8km south-east of Glenn Innes, when their car became stuck in a wash out, about 4.30pm on Sunday, April 26, 2009.
George left his wife at the location to walk 4kms back to the house to retrieve another vehicle and come back for her, however; he never returned.
He was reported missing to police attached the New England Police District on Monday 27 April 2009, and an investigation commenced.
Checks revealed George went to the home and drove from the location in a gold Toyota Camry sedan.
Mr Ross was believed to be having memory loss issues before his disappearance.
About 8am on Friday May 1, 2009, the Camry was located on the side of the road on Paddys Land Road, Wards Mistake, about 74km south-east of Glenn Innes.
In March 2012, a coronial inquest found that it was likely that Mr Ross had died in the vicinity of the Guy Fawkes National Park in NSW, but the date, place and cause of death was undetermined.
NSW Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Ross's disappearance and New England Police District Crime Manager, Acting Inspector Matt Harmer, is urging anyone with information to come forward.
"Police have conducted extensive inquiries with the aim to find out what happened to Mr Ross and are seeking closure for the family," Mr Harmer said.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant, could be the missing puzzle piece to solving the disappearance of Mr Ross. I urge you to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers if you know something.
At the time of his disappearance, Mr Ross was described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a thin build, about 175cm tall, balding on top of his head with white hair. He also utilised a walking stick.
Missing Persons Week is an annual national campaign to showcase missing persons and unidentified bodies and human remains cases and raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding these incidents. Missing Persons Week runs between Sunday (28 July 2024), and Saturday 3 August 2024.
This year's 'Always Searching' campaign focuses on the dedication and continuing efforts of police to solve missing persons investigations.
If you have been reported as missing it means that someone is concerned about your safety and welfare. You should attend the nearest police station with identification so that police can ascertain that you are safe and well. It is not a crime to go missing and police will respect your privacy if you don't wish to disclose your location to your family.
For more information on the campaign visit www.missingpersons.gov.au.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
