Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police appeal for information on New England man who went missing in 2009

By Staff Reporters
July 30 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are re-appealing for public information as the search continues to locate a man who went missing from a New England property more than 10 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.