George Mueller's prayers were answered

news, local-news,

"The children are dressed and ready for school. But there is no food for them to eat." George Mueller had grown up in Germany. As a young man, George would often steal from his parents, or sneak out of hotel rooms without paying. If he came across a devout Christian, his likely response would be to mock them. Yet one day a friend invited George to a bible study. For the first time he saw Christians who took their faith in Jesus seriously, and he wanted to know more. He attended Church later that week and within no time did something for the first time. George Muller prayed. George prayed that God might forgive him. His friends saw an immediate change in George's life. A change which in time would lead him to pursue life as a missionary worker. George's father was less than thrilled at the thought of his bright young son leaving behind the prospect of a high earning career. Without his father's support, George had no idea how he would fund his studies. So George once more got on his knees and asked that God would provide what was needed. Amazingly only about an hour later, a college lecturer knocked on George's door and offered him a paid tutoring job. God had provided the money George needed for his study. After graduating, George moved to London to work in a small Church. The Church had the ability to pay him a good salary. However the money came from the practice of "renting pews." The best seating was reserved by the 'donations' wealthy parishioners, while poorer members of the Church forced to sit at the back. George knew this to be a massive departure from what Jesus expected of his Church. So he took the role as minister of the Church on the condition that the practice of renting pews immediately stop. Even still, God met the needs of the Muller family, and they managed always to pay their rent and keep food on the table. While in this Church Muller began to notice the huge number of orphans living on the streets of London, or in state-run poor houses where they were treated poorly. George felt a burden to do something for these kids. So he got on his knees and prayed that God would provide for him to start an orphanage. He asked God to provide a building, people to oversee it, furniture, and money for food and clothing. God answered his prayers. Sometimes a wealthy person would send a large amount of money, or a child would give a small amount received as a gift or for doing chores. Many times food, supplies or money came at the last minute, but God always provided. On one famous occasion, the housemother of the orphanage came to George with the problem with which we started. The was no food for breakfast. George asked her to take the 300 children into the dining room and have them sit at the tables. He thanked God for the food and waited. Soon after a baker knocked on the door. "Mr. Mueller, last night I could not sleep. Somehow I knew that you would need bread this morning. I got up and baked three batches for you." Soon, there was another knock at the door. The milkman stood there, His cart had broken down in front of the orphanage. He asked George if he could use some free milk. George smiled as the milkman brought in ten large cans of milk. It was just enough for the 300 thirsty children. No wonder George would write in his autobiography "I live in the spirit of prayer. I pray as I walk about, when I lie down and when I rise up. And the answers are always coming."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/ca26abb2-fd0b-4dff-a949-2f2762b5e0ca.JPG/r0_157_4928_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg