The Glen Innes Elks will be doing more than just keeping the crowd entertained when they take the field this Saturday.
The club has opted to pair up their round six fixture against the Barbarians to help one of their own, Nathan Stapleton, as well as honour their season sponsors.
Stapleton, a Deepwater local, suffered a severe spinal injury when playing rugby union for Boorowa against West Wyalong on April 9.
Advertisement
He was paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadraplegic.
The Elks have pulled together several fundraising efforts.
"We just decided that he's from here and that as a rugby club we should definitely try do something to help," organiser Sarah Byrne said.
"So we are donating the gate money, having raffles and an auction at the end of second grade.
"We have a few signed jerseys to auction off as well as hampers and a load of wood as raffle prizes.
"[We are] just trying to get as many people through the gate as we can. It ties in with our sponsors day so it should be a great day of rugby!"
There will be three grades of rugby beginning at 12.50pm with the Tenterfield Bumblebees facing the Barbarians third grade team.
The Bees are coming off a 17-7 win over St Albert's College.
The women's match will follow the third grade with the Glen girls looking to bounce back against the competition leaders, the Barbets.
The second grade clash will feature the Elks and the Baa Baas and round out the day's fixtures.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.