Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Millions of dollars worth of Dine & Discover vouchers unclaimed, soon to expire

Updated June 8 2022 - 3:42am, first published June 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Use before you lose! Glen residents still to redeem more than half their vouchers

Residents are being encouraged to use their free Dine & Discover vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.