Use before you lose! Glen residents still to redeem more than half their vouchers

Residents are being encouraged to use their free Dine & Discover vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.
Not even half of the vouchers issued in the Glen Innes LGA have been redeemed.
The vouchers were announced last year, giving eligible NSW residents six $25 vouchers to be redeemed at local hospitality and entertainment businesses.
They were first introduced to help the state's economic recovery following COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns which saw business revenue dramatically decrease
A month ago, there were 13.7 million unclaimed vouchers state-wide, including 21,706 in the local LGA.
Business NSW regional manager, Joe Townsend, said this meant six in 10 vouchers remained unused.
"With half the eligible population residing in regional NSW there is $170 million in vouchers which can be used to support local businesses," he said.
"Over recent months as restrictions eased, and mandatory 'check-ins' via the Service NSW app were removed, these vouchers were no longer front-of-mind."
There are 28 businesses registered in our LGA with almost $264,000 redeemed resulting in a total spend of more than $289,000.
Dine vouchers can be used at eligible restaurants and pubs for dine-in or take-away. While Discover vouchers can be used at eligible cinemas, museums, galleries, zoos, wildlife parks, theatres, amusement parks and indoor entertainment such as bowling, go-karting, indoor climbing and mini-golf.
"With the long weekend and school holidays fast approaching, now is the time to make the best use of these vouchers and contribute to your local community. At some participating venues you can pre-purchase your tickets using the vouchers," Mr Townsend said.
"As well as the Dine and Discover vouchers, each eligible NSW adult can receive a $50 Stay NSW voucher which can be redeemed up to October," he added.
"With interest rates and inflation hitting every resident and business, now is the time to use your Dine, Discover and Stay vouchers - supporting your business community and enjoying a discounted meal, show or holiday on behalf of the NSW Government."
To find participating stores visit the Service NSW website or click here.
