Ten artists have been unveiled by Arts North West to form a collection of portable murals for the 'Something to Talk About' project.
The aim is to go beyond static art with pop-up events featuring roaming murals, light projections, yarn-bombing, live music and arts workshops.
This approach aims to activate CBDs and supports communities with a platform to recover, restart, and reconnect after the challenges of the last few years.
One of the primary objectives of this initiative is to boost economic opportunities for creatives, offering a platform for regional artists while bringing foot traffic into local CBDs, supporting adjacent businesses and local events.
"We want to create spaces that facilitate conversations about future CBD Activation projects in the New England North West," Arts North West director Lauren Mackley said.
"Our aim is to showcase our creatives by increasing the vibrancy and creative ecology of the region."
Arts North West wishes to congratulate the following mural artists Fiona McDonald, Jodie Herden, Tone Cotter, Amy Canfield, Audrey Fogg, Maisie Johnson, Fonda Shae, Karen Balsar, James O'Hanlon, and David Allan for contributing murals to the project.
Their diverse styles and unique perspectives promise a vibrant and engaging showcase that will captivate crowds throughout the region.
The first 'Something to Talk About' pop up was successfully held in conjunction with the Margarita and Taco festival that ran at the old train station over the weekend.
More information regarding the Something To Talk About project can be found here.
