Glen Innes Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Art program aims to reinvigorate CBDs

November 29 2023 - 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old railway station provided a picturesque backdrop for the margarita and taco festival, which also featured the first 'Something to Talk About' art event. Picture supplied.
The old railway station provided a picturesque backdrop for the margarita and taco festival, which also featured the first 'Something to Talk About' art event. Picture supplied.

Ten artists have been unveiled by Arts North West to form a collection of portable murals for the 'Something to Talk About' project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.