Hillier returns to Deepwater for further domination

One year after dominating at the Deepwater Cup, Chelsea Hillier returned in 2024 and continued her dominance.
In 2023, Hillier won half the six-race card but didn't clinch the main event.
This time around, she claimed a double.
The first was on Kelly Smith's Vertical.
Then the trainer and jockey teamed up again to win the Cup with Ringside.
It brings up her third country Cup for the month after winning the Harrington Cup in Taree on January 2 and the Country Music Cup on January 25.
Hillier and the veteran galloper held off last year's winner Amazingly to win by nearly a length, and set a new track record.
"I think there's a rule when you win the Cup, you don't have to come back," Hillier said.
"I will come back next year as a patron now."
Hillier has ridden the eight-year-old gelding previously and gave credit to the tenacious attitude.
"I have ridden him before, not for quite a few starts but he is an honest old horse and he just doesn't lay down," she said.
"He just keeps trying and trying and that is all you can ask of him."
Hillier, a Glen Innes native, was a crowd favourite.
She was heavily backed throughout the day and was a popular winner.
And Hillier felt the love.
"It is really good, I have all my friends and family here and it is always nicer when I have got them around," she said.
"It is why I do it, my family and everyone else so it is really nice to have them here, close to home."
Hillier also understands what the Deepwater meet means to the community.
She paid tribute to everyone involved in the day.
"Well done to the jockey club and all the sponsors, everyone who has come supported the club," she said.
"They always get a good crowd so it is really nice to see.
"That is what country racing is all about."
