Strong signs to begin the Group 19 pre-season

After a strong return to the field in 2023, the Glen Innes Magpies are preparing for a bigger and better 2024.
All three grades - men's, league tag and 18s - are returning to field and have already hit the training paddock.
Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said the premiership-winning under 18s are already looking formidable in their title defence.
"Things are going pretty good, excellent really," he said.
"Under 18s, we have got more than last year and all the boys are returning there.
"I think we have only had one of them come out of 18s to go into seniors.
"There's a few that should get in under the 18.5 rule and continue to play with those boys because no one was blooded last year."
Danny Armstrong returns as the 18s coach while Andrew Hodgson will re-take the reins as league tag coach after previous successful season.
"Hogdgy been pretty successful with the league tag in the past," Schiffmann said.
"He had a year away from the footy last year. he is put his hand up to come back. He is a bit like a father to the girls at times. I think they had 20-odd at training the other day as well."
The men's team haven't quite had the turn out the other grades have had.
But that's nothing unusual for the Magpies.
"We haven't had huge numbers collectively at training but we have quite a lot of numbers turn up at different sessions, like eight or 10 here this week and then next week you might have the same but they will be a different bunch," Schiffmann said.
"It is always a challenge. They will turn up two or three weeks before the season starts.
"Unfortunately they don't like training up here for some reason."
There's also a hope some former Magpies who have returned to town will sign up again.
Perry Stapleton has moved back from Newcastle and Brayden Gallagher has returned from the Gold Coast.
Both were playing at a high level in their respective competitions.
"A couple of boys have moved back but we are just waiting for them to confirm before we get too excited about them," Schiffmann said.
