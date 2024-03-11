Ladies were toast of the town at women's day lunch | See the photos

LADIES who lunch turned out in force at the New England Club on Friday, March 7.
They were guests at the inaugural Glen Innes International Women's Day Long Lunch, held in a marquee on the premises.
About 90 guests, mainly from Glen Innes and surrounds, attended the event, organised by Breanna Simpkins, Cassandra Hill and Katelyn Lynn.
"It was a terrific event and sold out," Ms Hill said.
"We believe this kind of event is important for a regional town and the community.
"Hopefully, it will inspire future generations of women to achieve their dreams."
Inclusion was the theme of the lunch.
Guest speakers were exercise physiologist and Moveology New England owner Ellen Mulligan, Tamworth women-in-business campaigner Holly Goodman and Zannita Burgess from NSW Health, who was instrumental in the re-opening of the maternity unit at Glen Innes District Hospital.
The women spoke about juggling motherhood with a career in business, as well as the importance of inclusion and female empowerment.
"Our speakers also shared their own stories and tips with balancing motherhood and a career and how to navigate any gender divide in the workplace," Ms Hill said.
Also in attendance were Glen Innes and Seven Shire Council Mayor Rob Banham and Gayleen Burley, director of place and growth.
Glen Innes Services Club, the New England Club and Glen Innes Business Chamber collaborated in the event.
Guests were served cocktails and shared plates of meats and salads.
Here's a gallery of some key moments from the lunch.
