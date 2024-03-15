Firefighters to showcase their skills at annual field exercise

Hundreds of RFS members will hone their firefighting and emergency response skills at the 22nd annual Northern Field Exercise at Glen Innes Showground this weekend.
Deputy Commissioner Field Operations, Peter McKechnie AFSM, will welcome 300 RFS members at a ceremony Saturday morning, with more than 40 crews representing 15 RFS districts, including two from Queensland fire services.
"Members will have their skills tested across the weekend in a number of roles including firefighting, catering, communications and incident management functions; all critical roles in large scale emergencies," said McKechnie.
"The exercise will see crews from all across the region put through their paces in a variety of real-life operational scenarios, while staying at a Basecamp located at the Glen Innes Showgrounds.
"Crews will complete 11 training scenarios, including bush firefighting, motor vehicle accident response, gas attack, and vehicle maintenance scenarios.
"It is worth noting the North Western and North Eastern Area Command regions are at the tail end of one of their busiest bush fire season since 2019-20.
"RFS crews in the state's north have attended more than 1,100 bush and grass fires, burning over 300,000 hectares this season."
Deputy Commissioner Preparedness and Capability, Kyle Stewart APM, who will be in attendance on Sunday for the final day of exercises, said the RFS was committed to ensuring members are provided with comprehensive training and the state-of-the-art equipment required to protect their local communities.
"These exercises provide a safe learning environment in which volunteers and staff can refine their skills, learn new techniques and share ideas with each other," he said.
"The event demonstrates the diverse nature of our work and the many skills required to be a volunteer with the RFS.
"This experience provides us the opportunity to thank our volunteers for the many hours they have dedicated to protecting their communities and those of others across the state.
"I thank all our volunteers and staff who have planned and coordinated this event that provides our members with the ongoing opportunities to hone their skills, to better protect our communities."
Crews will arrive in Glen Innes from today (Friday, March 15) and will depart Sunday afternoon following a prize giving presentation and closing ceremony.
