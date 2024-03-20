Heat wise: The essential panel heaters buying checklist

Learn the key factors to consider before purchasing panel heaters. Picture Shutterstock

Panel heaters are essential appliances for maintaining comfortable temperatures in homes and offices. Understanding what to look for when buying one can save you money and ensure efficient heating.

But if this is your first time buying a heating panel and don't what to look for, then you're in the right place. In this guide, you will learn the key factors to consider before purchasing panel heaters.

Understanding panel heaters

The panel heaters are compact heating devices designed to warm up a room efficiently. They come in two main types: convection and radiant. Each type has its advantages and disadvantages, so it's essential to understand which one suits your needs best.

Types of panel heaters

Convection heaters

Convection panel heaters operate by circulating air within a room, providing even heat distribution and consistent temperatures. They are suitable for long-term heating needs and operate quietly.

Advantages

Even heat distribution

Consistent temperature

Quiet operation

Disadvantages

Slower heating time

Limited direct heating

Radiant heaters

Radiant panel heaters emit heat directly from their surface, offering rapid warmth for specific areas or short-term heating needs. They provide immediate heat transfer and can be more energy-efficient in certain situations.

Advantages

Rapid heating

Direct heat transfer

Energy efficiency

Disadvantages

Uneven heating

Limited coverage

Choosing the right type for your needs

Consider your specific heating requirements and preferences when deciding between convection and radiant panel heaters. Factors such as room size, insulation, and intended usage will help determine which type best meets your needs.

Heating requirements assessment

Before buying a panel heater, assess the size and layout of the room you intend to heat. Larger rooms may require heaters with higher heating capacities to ensure effective heating. Additionally, consider your energy efficiency goals to minimise electricity consumption and reduce heating costs.

Safety features evaluation

Safety should be a top priority when choosing a panel heater. Look for models with overheating protection to prevent the risk of fires. Tip-over protection is also crucial, especially in households with children or pets. A child lock function can further enhance safety by preventing accidental changes to the heater's settings.

Energy efficiency analysis

Opting for an energy-efficient panel heater can lead to significant savings on your electricity bills. Check for energy efficiency ratings to determine how much electricity a heater consumes relative to its heating output. Models with thermostat controls and programmable timers allow for precise temperature regulation and can further optimise energy usage.

Installation and placement considerations

Consider whether you prefer a wall-mounted or freestanding panel heater based on your space and aesthetic preferences. Proper sizing and placement are crucial for effective heating, so ensure the heater's dimensions match your available space. Additionally, verify compatibility with your home's wiring and electrical systems before installation.

Budget and cost considerations

While upfront costs are important, also consider the long-term operational expenses associated with owning a panel heater. Look for models with reasonable warranty coverage to protect your investment. Regular maintenance can also extend the lifespan of your heater and minimise repair costs over time.

User-friendly features examination

Ease of use can significantly impact your experience with a panel heater. Choose a model with a user-friendly control panel and intuitive interface for hassle-free operation. Remote control accessibility allows for convenient adjustments from anywhere in the room, while low noise levels ensure a quiet heating experience.

Reviews and recommendations

Before you buy panel heaters online, consult customer reviews and expert recommendations to gain insight into the performance and reliability of different panel heater models. Comparing products side by side can help you make an informed choice that meets your specific heating needs and budget.

