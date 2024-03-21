3 common mistakes people make with their Google Ads

There can be many reasons why a Google Ads campaign might not perform as well as you hoped. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



If you've ever experienced the power of an effective Google Ads campaign for your business, you'll know just how worthwhile an investment it can be.

However, if future campaigns fail to achieve the same outcomes, you may wonder what went wrong.

While underfunding a campaign is potentially responsible, throwing additional funds into the mix is unlikely to save poorly performing ads. There are so many aspects to crafting great Google Ads that any number of things could be affecting performance.

For this reason, it is highly recommended to review your approach and ensure that you are not making some common errors.

To help you determine areas for improvement or avoid making these mistakes from the outset, read on.

Top 3 watchpoints for your Google Ads campaign

1 Neglecting keyword research and optimisation

Not spending adequate time on keyword research or failing to engage an expert in this area is one of the quickest ways to undermine your advertising.

Pinpointing the correct keywords to use allows you to optimise your campaign, determining when and where they will appear in search results - making them foundational to its success.

Focus on identifying the terms and phrases your potential customers are using in their searches and use these organically in your ads and landing pages. Doing so will help align your ads to customer search intent, thereby making them both more relevant and effective.

2 Ignoring ad extensions and copy

Failing to include ad extensions such as site links, callouts or location links can also limit visibility and effectiveness. Adding more information in this way makes for more engaging ads and creates greater opportunities for conversions and click-through rates to rise.

Likewise, generic or boring ad copy can seriously detract from the power of your advertising. Your copy should make your brand easily identifiable, highlight your unique selling points and compel the reader to take action.

Don't be afraid to experiment with different offers, calls to action or similar. Testing variations of your ad copy and extensions can help you discover what resonates most with your audience and drive the best results.

3 Not paying attention to conversion tracking

Arguably one of the best features of using Google Ads is the analytical data and tracking it provides for each campaign.

In particular, the insights it allows through conversion tracking can help you to better understand the actions that customers take after clicking on your ads.

This may include details of whether they made a purchase, filled out a form or made a request for further details. If you ignore conversion tracking you are not in a good position to accurately measure whether your investment in advertising is giving you a good return.

To stay on top of this, leading digital marketing experts CLIQ Marketing Content recommended regularly reviewing your analytics data and/or setting up conversion tracking tags so you can define which conversion actions are occurring.

In doing so, you'll be able to see which keywords, ads and landing pages are performing best and more easily identify where to adjust underperforming elements.



The value of professional Google Ads management

The key to highly effective Google Ads campaigns is careful strategisation, preparation and monitoring - something that is best achieved with the support of a digital marketing expert.

There are so many nuanced components to a winning Google Ads campaign and it can be easy to make a misstep, especially if you are inexperienced. In fact, it could be said that the number one mistake business owners make regarding Google Ads is not seeking expert help.

Invest in success

Digital Marketing specialists understand the complexities involved and are experts in deciphering what is needed to achieve optimal outcomes.

From careful analysis to advertising strategies, ad creation, monitoring and more, having an expert on your side ensures you get the maximum return on your investment (ROI).

Give your business the best chance of success and consider investing in Google Ads management.