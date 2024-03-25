Northern take home District Exhibit Competition top prize at Sydney Royal

Despite a varied season for growers, Northern District has successfully defended their title at the District Exhibit Competition, while Central District took home the best display award.
The winning display embodied the theme, journey with agriculture, and took home the top spot by seven points.
Northern District manager Brad James, Sydney, credited the exhibit's success to the volunteers and growers behind the scenes.
"It is an absolute thrill for all of our team and growers. It gives our growers their bragging rights for another year which is a really great thing," he said.
"Everyone, all the way from wheat farming to an egg farmer loves bragging rights.
"It was just euphoric to see the reactions on people's faces when they were told that we won, we didn't really expect it so it has been a real high for us."
Months of preparation goes into the design, development and construction of each district's exhibit.
Mr James described the process as very arduous and said "the process starts the day after the previous show finishes."
"On the way home from here somebody picks some cotton because we're in harvest season, and that is one of the difficult things as we have to collect the produce when harvest time comes and we can't just say oh well Sydney Royal is in two months we better start preparing now," he said.
"It's got to be planned but we've also got to have the resources to collect it, store it and bring it down.
"The highlight however is that all the produce that gets judged must appear on the display so that gives you a representation of the produce in the district that we're demonstrating to the public."
With one of the closest finishes, the judges said it was Northern's produce quality that put them above overall runner-up, Central District.
Mr James said 50,000 kilometres had been travelled over the past 12 months to collect the produce.
"We're lucky enough with our map to have the coast which includes our tropical fruit, all the way to inland NSW which has our wool and grains," he said.
"We have a team of up to 45 people and that is a combination of both city and country people.
"Our team work well and come together as a family in a number of ways which makes the win even more special."
Central District won the best display for their exhibit designed by Kristine Moore, Sydney, which highlighted the career journey of young people in agriculture.
Central District manager Alison Kernahan, Gloucester, said Ms Moore's design was brilliant.
"It is about how young people take their careers and get to where they are, some get set back and others don't so it is like a board game," she said.
"We had an amazing team of volunteers this year and it really helps when you've got a good team behind you, we're like a family."
Despite a difficult season, Mrs Kernahan said the team did really well.
"It was tough getting produce, a lot of our growers were very low, especially the pumpkins, squash and pine melon," she said.
"We've had a really hard season, it has either been too dry or too wet so we did struggle getting produce but we've come out really well.
"We missed out on the overall by seven points, and to me that is amazing as last year I think we were behind 300 points so to get so close is an achievement in itself.
"Each year we find new growers which is really great so next year we'll come back even stronger."
Central District vice-president Doug Crowell, Tamworth, was awarded the annual Royal Agricultural Society of NSW show legend award for his service and commitment to the Sydney Royal Easter show.
RAS president John Bennett said "Mr Crowell encapsulates everything it means to be a show legend".
"His dedication to the Central District for the past 55 years is truly remarkable," he said.
"First invited to Sydney Royal by the Central District in 1970 due to his excellent knowledge of grains and pasture hay, Doug has not missed a show since.
"Doug is one of Central's longest serving members and has dedicated much of his life to his community and bringing these displays to life."
