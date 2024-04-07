'Always been my dream': Sophia wins big at Australasian championship event

For 10-year-old show rider Sophia Nugent, nothing is bigger than Grand Nationals.
So when she won her nine and under 12 rider class against Australasia's best, she was understandably shocked.
"I was thinking 'oh my goodness, have I done this?'" she said.
"That is has always been my dream."
When announced as the winner, Sophia looked over to her parents and saw they had tears in their eyes.
Her mum, Krystle was emotional knowing how big the win was.
"It was a goosebump moment," she said.
"You sort of just pinch yourself and go 'did that really just happen?'
"I was numb at the moment.
"I went there not expecting anything so it is nice to walk away with the accolade when it was so unexpected."
Competing at Grand Nationals, which is held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre every year, is what all show riders aspire to.
It attracts competitors from as far as Western Australia and New Zealand and there's no shortage of professionals about.
So that makes the win "a little bit sweeter" for the family from Glen Innes who left their family farm for a few days so Sophia could compete at the event on March 19.
"A family doing it on our own is pretty special," Krystle said of the win.
"The kids don't have anybody ride their ponies, they ride them themselves.
"Not even I get on anymore, it is definitely the girls doing their thing.
"Sophia actually laughed and joked and said 'see mum? We don't need a fancy dressage arena after all. It is fine to ride around the paddock with the sheep and the cattle.'"
Sophia joined pony club when she was five to learn all aspects of riding.
"I always wanted my daughters to have a pony but I didn't want to buy them a show pony because that is what I did," Krystle said.
"I bought them a pony and started them in pony club because I wanted them to decipher the different avenues for themselves and work out what they wanted to do.
"I think that has really paid off with our kids because they are gutsy little riders because they can barrel race or jump or do a hack class.
When Sophia was seven, she made the choice to follow in her mother's footsteps and focus on show riding.
Last year, the Nugents travelled around northern NSW and Queensland to compete in Grand Nationals qualifying events, of which Sophia recorded numerous wins.
Then in January this year, Elvonara Park Kandyman arrived on their property and the combination got to work for the big event in March.
And under visiting judges from the UK, Sophia was crowned the best in her age category.
"It was a little girl's dream come true," Krystle said.
