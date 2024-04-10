Hazelwood Road heaven

2 beds | 1 bath | 0 cars
Raine and Horne Rural Glen Innes are thrilled to introduce 172 Hazelwood Road, Stonehengeto market.
"Stonehaven", with its 34.09 ha (84.5 acres), presents a wealth of opportunities.
Some infrastructure is already in place, including a 9mx24m shed that can be used as a comfortable home base while you build your dream home.
This stunning property offers many potential house sites with 360-degree views.
Inside the shed are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a loungeroom and a well-equipped kitchen. Reverse cycle air-conditioning and a woodfire ensure year-round comfort.
The property is subdivided into six paddocks, and the paddock fencing and round yard are in great condition.
Water security here is outstanding. There is double frontage to the Beardy Waters with a 12ML irrigation licence, three dams and a 20,000l water tank. Beardy Waters has an abundance of redfin and trout for the avid angler.
Nestled in the heart of Stonehenge, the property is conveniently located 12 minutes south of Glen Innes and one hour north of Armidale.
"Stonehaven" offers the ultimate lifestyle with established gardens, a chook pen, a veggie patch, and an orchard that includes peaches, pomegranates, feijoa, and figs, to name a few.
Nature lovers will enjoy the rock features and ponds, which create the perfect ecosystem for birds, bees, frogs, and other wildlife.
Inspect and explore this piece of paradise today. Call Nellie Hayes on 0458 326 464.
