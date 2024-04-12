Have your say and help shape the next decade of Glen Innes Severn

Help shape the future of Glen Innes Severn LGA by participating in the Towards 2034 consultation.
Glen Innes Severn Council has launched the consultation with the aims to guide the community through vital discussions concerning the primary aspirations and priorities for the region over the next decade.
This will ultimately result in the formulation of a comprehensive Community Strategic Plan; something every council undertakes every four years.
Council general manager, Bernard Smith, said he was looking forward to hearing what the community has to say.
"Through collaborative efforts with our residents, Council aims to develop a Community Strategic Plan that reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our community, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come," he said.
"Towards 2034 seeks to shape the future of the community by posing key questions to residents, ensuring that the Community Strategic Plan accurately represents their vision and values.
"Our residents' input is invaluable in shaping the future direction of the Glen Innes Severn area, and I encourage everyone to participate actively in this survey."
The Community Strategic Plan is a community-driven project with all levels of government responsible for delivery outcomes, and invovles collaboration with partners such as state agencies and community groups.
The Towards 2034 community consultation will commence with an online survey that can be completed online at haveyoursay.gisc.nsw.gov.au. Hard copies are available at both Council Administration offices (Town Hall and Church Street), Visitor Information Centre, the Glen Innes Public & TAFE Library and the three village Australia Post locations at, Deepwater, Emmaville and Glencoe.
