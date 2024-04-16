Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A duty of care? | opinion

By Michael McNamara
Updated April 17 2024 - 5:57am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just a few years ago a group of young people took the then Minister for the Environment, Sussan Ley, to court asserting that she had a duty of care to future generations when making decisions about whether to approve new fossil fuel projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.