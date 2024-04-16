Recycling measures get a boost in Glen Innes

Glen Innes Severn is among five councils receiving funding to roll out new Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) recycling services.
Glen Innes received almost $150,000 as part of a $10million project to roll out the additional services, with 3100 homes to benefit locally from the new service.
The NSW Environment Protection Agency's acting executive director of programs and Innovation Mel Walsh said the five successful recipients join 56 councils in NSW who already have or are planning a FOGO service.
"Going FOGO is an exciting opportunity for more households in NSW to get on board with organics recycling and help us divert half a million tonnes of food waste from landfill by 2027," Ms Walsh said.
"With the awarding of these latest grants, we now have almost half of all councils in the state driving food waste change for more than 1.3 million households.
"When we take food and garden waste out of landfill, we reduce landfill disposal fees, bring down emissions and create a valuable resource that can benefit soils in gardens, landscaping and agriculture."
Ms Walsh said that councils can use the funding to suit the needs of their residents, including purchasing kerbside bins and kitchen caddies or rolling out waste audits, educational materials and trials before delivering a full FOGO collection service to their community.
"Using compost from recycled food and garden waste to create healthier green spaces and sporting fields provides households and councils with the ultimate circular opportunity."
The $46 million Go FOGO grants program is funded under the NSW Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041 (WaSM) and will help the state towards achieving net zero emissions from landfill.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) provides support to councils during the roll out and ongoing delivery of their FOGO service with guidance, education materials and other resources.
More details are available on the EPA website: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/gofogogrants
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.