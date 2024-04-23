Trusting the science | opinion

It was announced this week that the Northern Territory government had entered into a contract with the developers of the project to purchase gas from them for nine years from 2026. It was only 12 months ago that the same government gave the project the green light, at a time that the consensus of climate scientists and the United Nations was that no new gas and coal projects should be commenced if we are to have any hope of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.