Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rail group dismayed by Armidale council push for trail

Updated April 24 2024 - 7:59am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trains North, the railway advocacy association with groups based in Armidale, Guyra, Glen Innes and Tenterfield, have expressed great concern over the latest proposal for a mini rail trail, which went before Armidale Regional Council on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.