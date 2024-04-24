Elkettes blow Barbets off the park in season opener

The New England Rugby Union season got underway on Saturday and the Glen Innes Elks teams signalled their intentions to the rest of the competition.
In particular, the Elkettes women's 10s team came out firing against the Barbets in Armidale.
A relatively young side, they scored 42 points to the Barbets' 15 to open their account.
Coach Mitch Swift was rapt with the performance, particularly their defence.
"To come out first game with so many girls that have never played footy before, I just thought we might have been be a bit undercooked," he said.
"Everyone came out and blew everyone off the park.
"Baa Baas only scored off a quick tap, or a off the back of a scrum.
"They never went through us, they never went around us.
"They weren't even making metres."
Swift highlighted the performance of a handful of players, including newcomers from Tenterfield Matilda Mitchell and Bell Everson.
But he was particularly impressed by new skipper Bree Risby.
"I was impressed with the entire team," Swift said.
"Bree Risby is the captain of the team and she has really taken it to heart to lead the girls.
"She was killing it out there, running through, dragging players left, right and centre.
"I was extremely happy with her performance."
Their task will get tougher this Saturday in Tenterfield with Glen Innes scheduled to face St Albert's College.
The Albies women are reigning back-to-back premiers.
"This weekend will be good," Swift said.
"I was great to get a win last weekend but I think the girls will probably get a reality check at training this week and see how they go against top of the tier."
In the men's, the Tenterfield Bumblebees scored a 17-14 win in third grade while the Glen Innes Elks drew with the Barbarians 21-all in second grade.
Swift said they were all elated with the draw considering they hadn't trained much in the pre-season.
"They trained Friday night before the game, that was their first full training session," he said.
"They looked really good for a team that hadn't trained.
"I was really surprised, I thought they were going to get a hiding."
They face their 2023 grand final opponents in Albies this Saturday and will have to step up a notch.
Swift believes if they continue to play to their potential, and get some fitness, they will be hard to beat throughout the season.
"The talk in the sheds after the game against Baa Baas, everyone was really positive," he said.
"I think the second-half really showed they have a squad there that can go back-to-back."
The Elks have foregone their home matches early in the season due to the field being revamped.
Swift made special mention of clubman Steve Daley for getting the job done.
"That ground is looking really, really good," Swift said.
"There's even rumours he's down there whispering to it at night."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.