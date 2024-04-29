Celtic Festival to boast the full song and dance for 2024

With the festival just days away, the excitement is mounting for the 32nd Australian Celtic Festival, May 2-5 in Glen Innes.
Against the stunning backdrop of the National Celtic Monument, known as the Australian Standing Stones, this annual celebration of Celtic culture promises to be an extraordinary event, filled with lively festivities, music, dance, and traditions.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said council is thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far to celebrate the enduring spirit of Celtic culture in the region.
"As we finalise preparations, we're dedicated to making this year's festival truly unforgettable for everyone attending, whether you're here for a day or the whole weekend," Cr Banham said.
Coordinator of economic development and tourism Rhonda Bombell said this year's Australian Celtic Festival is shaping up to be a spectacular celebration of all things Celtic.
"We've curated an eclectic line-up of performers, artisans, and vendors to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Celtic culture," Ms Bombell said.
"Whether you have Celtic roots or simply appreciate this ancient heritage, there's something here to enchant and inspire."
The festival's focus this year is on Ireland and the Isle of Man, offering an array of activities and attractions, including a Celtic Cultural Symposium, buskers, official ceremonies, pipers, a Saturday street parade, live musical performances featuring Irish fiddler Gerry O'Connor, traditional Celtic dance displays, and a Celtic Kids Marquee.
The event will also feature an artisanal market showcasing Celtic-inspired crafts and merchandise, along with gastronomic delights on the Celtic Food Trail and the Celtic Kitchen Marquee, reenactors, jousting, Highland Games, workshops, and demonstrations highlighting Celtic traditions and craftsmanship.
In addition to the main festivities, special events and competitions will enhance the excitement and camaraderie of the Australian Celtic Festival.
Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration of Celtic heritage. Council is encouraging everyone to join in the celebrations at the 32nd Australian Celtic Festival and immerse yourself in the magic of the Celtic lands brought to life in Glen Innes.
For more information, including ticketing details and the event schedule, visit Australian Celtic Festival website. School children aged 16 years and under can attend for free with a paying adult.
