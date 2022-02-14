'I've been shaking like a leaf': $2.5 million win for New England family

news, local-news,

Five members of a Glen Innes family have begun making plans for how they'll spend their share of the $2.5 million division one prize they won in the weekend's TattsLotto draw. The private family syndicate held one of the eight division one winning entries across Australia in TattsLotto draw 4233, drawn on Saturday. When asked how they planned to enjoy their good fortune, the winning dad said it would help everyone in tremendous ways, such as paying off the house mortgage. READ MORE: Their winning 24-game QuickPick was purchased from Schafer's Glen Innes Newsagency. Schafer's Glen Innes Newsagency owner Guy Schafer said he was overjoyed to have sold a division one winning entry to a local customer. "We're in a tight-knit regional area, so we're absolutely stoked to see that it went to one of our customers," Mr Schafer said. "We discovered the exciting news straight after the draw on Saturday night, and we've been thrilled ever since. We hope the winning streak continues for years to come. "Congratulations to the winner and we wish you all the very best with your prize." The winning dad said he had been nervous since discovering the win. "I've been shaking like a leaf," he said. "I had to triple check that it was truly real. It's unbelievable. "It's a family syndicate between the five of us, and we've been playing for several years. I'll have to ring them all individually once they clock off from work. They won't know what's coming for them." He said when the group knew the Saturday Lotto prize pool was boosted to $20 million, they put in an entry. "It paid off in the end," he said. "The most I've ever won is $500. "We're battlers, so this will help us tremendously. It's a great way to kick off 2022. "I can finally help my adult children out and pay off my house mortgage." The group has postponed celebrations until later in the week. "We were going to have Chinese food for dinner to celebrate, but they were closed," they said. The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4233 on 12 February 2022 were 35, 36, 13, 43, 37 and 42, while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 5. Across Australia, there were eight division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4233 - four in Victoria, three in New South Wales and one in Western Australia. The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 279 so far this financial year, including 94 won by NSW Lotteries customers. In the 12 months to 30 June 2021, Saturday Lotto created 174 millionaires across Australia. During this time, there were 341 division one winning in Saturday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $435.21 million. In the 12 months to 30 June 2021, Australians took home more than 123.7 million prizes worth more than $3.62 billion from their favourite games at The Lott, including Saturday Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its. Last financial year, Australia's official lotteries contributed more than $1.5 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/0ed0a3d7-5ccb-496e-864c-84447c7809e7.JPG/r9_374_3983_2620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

GOOD NEWS Schafer's Glen Innes Newsagency sells winning Lotto ticket