The dogs of the Celtic Festival | photos

Thousands of people packed out the 32nd Australian Celtic Festival in Glen Innes on Saturday.
Celebrations and events will continue into Sunday, but despite the threat of rain, Saturday drew an impressive crowd to enjoy live music, song and dance, the Highlands Games, a food trail and even a bit of combat re-enactment.
Along with the huge crowd was the dog-friendly nature of the festival with many preened pooches roaming the market stalls with their owners.
There some friendly highland terriers, shepherd dogs, adorably scruffy mixed breeds dominating most of the canine companions around the grounds. However, there were a couple of larger dogs as well, all of which were amazingly well behaved given the size of the crowds and the loud music - and even artificial cannon fire - going on across the day.
Here is just a selection of the furry friends that were spotted the Examiner's camera on Saturday.
