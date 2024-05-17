Draft Glen Innes Severn council budget on display, feedback welcome

Glen Innes Severn Council invites community feedback on its Draft 2024-25 Operational Plan and Budget.
The Operational Plan and Budget outlines Council's proposed initiatives and financial allocations for the upcoming financial year.
The draft Operational Plan and Budget will be available for public review until Thursday, 13 June 2024. During this time, you can submit your feedback online through Council's Have Your Say page.
Written submissions are also welcome and can be sent via email or mail until 4.30pm on Friday, June 14.
The Operational Plan and Budget guides Council's delivery of important services like roads and footpaths, parks, ranger services, development services, waste and recycling, sport and recreational facilities, community and economic development, cultural exhibitions, events and more.
As the end of the current Council's term approaches, this Operational Plan and Budget focuses on finalising the program of works and commitments of the current council.
Key highlights of the draft Operational Plan include:
Regional roads and transport; Commencement of CCTV installations over several years; Urban landscaping; Drainage and water network upgrades; Parks and recreation upgrades; and ANZAC Park Playground.
Community members are encouraged to review the draft Operational Plan and Budget during the public exhibition period. Feedback will be carefully considered by Council before the finalisation and adoption of the 2024-25 Operational Plan and Budget in June 2024.
How to access the draft documents and Have Your Say: The draft Operational Plan and Budget can be accessed online at: https://haveyoursay.gisc.nsw.gov.au/
Hard copies are available at: Council's Town Hall customer service office 265 Grey Street, council's Church Street customer service office 136 Church Street. Glen Innes Severn Public and TAFE Library 71 Grey Street.
You can also secure hard copies at village post offices in Emmaville, Deepwater and Glencoe.
Submissions providing feedback on the draft Operational Plan and Budget may be email to: council@gisc.nsw.gov.au. Alternatively, submissions can be dropped into council's customer service centres in Grey Street or Church Street or mailed to: The General Manager, Glen Innes Severn Council, PO Box 61, Glen Innes NSW 2370.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.