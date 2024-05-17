'Sole Man' relocates to Glen Innes

The Attract Connect Stay promotion by Glen Innes Severn Council has secured a win for the region with the opening of the Norse Sole Podiatry Clinic.
Located at 177 Grey Street, the owner and podiatrist Espen Sigvartsen decided to relocate from the Gold Coast to Glen Innes with his family late in 2023 after seeing the campaign.
Dr Sigvartsen said he had seen promotion for the region in a takeaway food store on the Gold Coast.
"Prior to relocating we had visited the area a few times. We instantly fell in love with the town and the Glen Innes community," Dr Sigvartsen said.
"When we were looking at our options the assistance given to us by Attract Connect Stay - Glen Innes sealed the deal.
"My family and I are very grateful for ACS-GI's personalised concierge service and the ongoing support provided to help us settle in Glen Innes."
After several months preparation Dr Sigvartsen is now ready to open his doors and provide his podiatry services to the Glen Innes Community.
"Our services include but are not limited to general foot care (nails, corns and calluses), management of foot and ankle pain, orthotic prescription, diabetic foot care and foot care education." he said.
"For any enquiries about our services please call 0468 403 864."
To make a booking visit Norse Sole Podiatry's website www.norsesolepodiatry.com or call 0468 403 864.
