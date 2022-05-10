Remember the plunk, plunk, plunk sound the jaffas made as they rolled down the aisle steps at the picture theatre in Glen Innes?
The fantales, the popcorn to crunch, or little packets of mixed lollies bought from Jack Tratt's Milk having Bar at the Roxy Theatre.
Queuing for the cliff-hanger thriller serial films that left your nerves on edge at the end of each episode, so you just had to save up the pennies to return next week to see if the hero or heroine survived.
Or enduring a slide evening whilst the host pushed one after another slide through the projector - of their boring holiday, all in glorious color of course, onto the wall of the sitting room?
Or maybe having a private view through a Viewmaster.
We can no longer go to the Roxy or the Grand Theatre, nor do we point and click a chunky Box Brownie camera and then hurry to take our rolls of film to the chemist and wait a week for them to be developed - only to be disappointed with the blurry black and white results, before buying another 12 or 24 roll of film.
History and artifacts of those days have been safely stored at The Land of the Beardies Museum.
Kodak, tintype, daguerreotype, glass negative, carte de viste, rolls of film, packets of photos with their negatives, photo albums, home projectors, slides, Magic Lantern, the flicks, Casablanca. They're all nostalgic, evocative words.
There will be much nostalgic reminiscing in the museum when the 'Film Through Time' exhibition, curated by Emily McLeod, opens at the Glen Innes Land of the Beardies Museum at 4.30 on Saturday, May 14.
Emily recently graduated from UNE with the degree of Bachelor of Historical Inquiry and Practice - and has been volunteering at the museum since she left school.
The exhibition is in two sections - cinematography and photography, and Emily has prepared a very comprehensive catalogue/programme covering the history of both to accompany the exhibition.
Graham Wilson OAM will deliver some wise words re the value of historical inquiry and practice and how Emily has done precisely that in putting her studies into practice in curating this exhibition.
John Wearne AM, film aficionado, will open the exhibition.
All welcome. Come for $20 and help us celebrate the opening, there will be drinks and nibbles.
