Last week was a good one for Glen Innes-based trainers with three out of four landing wins at race meets around the region.
At Moree on Thursday, Paul Grills' Scatman was first over the line in the 1600m Benchmark 58 Handicap with Clayton Gallagher aboard.
The five-year-old chestnut enjoys the Moree track with a win the last time he faced up there three starts prior.
Two races later, in the 1300m Benchmark 58, Paddy Cunningham's Our Girl Eve, ridden by Jodi Worley, surged late to pip Mark Stewart's Wine O'Clock at the line.
The four-year-old mare has been in-form of late with seven of her last 10 starts resulting in a top three finish.
Friday saw the Coffs Harbour race meet shifted to Inverell and Terry McCarthy added his name to the list of winning Glen Innes trainers.
Dark Sapphire broke through for his maiden win over 1400m with apprentice Courtney Bellamy aboard.
The wins were a turn of fortune of sorts after Monday's meet scheduled for Glen Innes was cancelled.
The Glen Innes race track received 60ml of rain in the lead up and two spots on the track failed to dry.
Stewards visited the course and deemed the two saturated places unsafe for racing. The drainage has been an ongoing problem and Glen Innes Jockey Club president Mark Ritchie said in a statement the club is looking for solutions to rectify it.
"Discussions with past committee members all identify the inundated section of track as an ongoing problem for at least the past 50 years with all previous attempts at fixes having failed," he said.
"In an attempt to finally fix the track drainage problem, the current committee has sought the advice of track specialists and are confident that once their directions are implemented, future drainage problems will not be an issue.
"Comments from Racing NSW officials and Stewards have only been of praise for the committee's professional and responsible handling of a difficult situation, for doing what all racing participants should be, of placing the safety of jockeys and horses above all personal wishes.
"They further commented that any club, who has raced full fields over already saturated ground and then just one week later, stands up to do it again, just two days after receiving a drenching of another 65ml of rain, that any club would find that hard to do!"
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
