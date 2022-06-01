It was a successful day on and off the field for the Glen Innes Elks when they took on the Barbarians for their Sponsors' Day and Nathan Stapleton fundraiser event on Saturday.
It started when the Tenterfield Bumblebees ran away with a 50-19 triumph before the women were beaten by the undefeated Barbets 19-15 while Glen Innes Elks second grade team won 48-nil.
Advertisement
Then the focus was turned to raising funds for Nathan Stapleton.
There were items raffled and auctioned off including a signed Australian women's 7s jersey, donated by Rhiannon Byers, and a signed Waratahs jersey donated by Alex Newsome.
Organiser Sarah Byrne said plenty of funds were raised and there is still money being donated.
"We haven't got an exact amount but upwards of $8000 which we deemed a great success," she said.
"Massive thanks to all those who donated items."
It was helped by gate donations.
"We had great crowd numbers there, more than a couple of hundred people through the gates," Byrne said.
"The community really rallied behind the cause and we had lots of bids on auctions items and heaps of raffle tickets sold."
Tenterfield president Jeremy Phipps went to school with Stapleton and their club put forward $500.
This Saturday the clubs will head to Armidale to take on Robb College in all three grades.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.