Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

History Matters || Back when there were 10 corner stores in Glen

By Don Thomas
Updated July 13 2022 - 12:29am, first published July 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CORNER STORE: Bob and Barry Thomas with Ellen Morley outside the general store in Wentworth Street in the early 1960s when it was owned by the Thomas family. Picture: Supplied

In 1959 Jim and Pauline Thomas bought the General Store (known as a mixed business), at 96 Wentworth Street on Corner of Wentworth Street and Mann's Lane, a two-bedroom house attached and two storage sheds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.