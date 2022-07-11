History Matters || Back when there were 10 corner stores in Glen

In 1959 Jim and Pauline Thomas bought the General Store (known as a mixed business), at 96 Wentworth Street on Corner of Wentworth Street and Mann's Lane, a two-bedroom house attached and two storage sheds.
They purchased it from Jim's sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Doug Ross, who owned The Station Store.
Advertisement
Then there were at least 10 corner stores in Glen Innes all run by family members.
We operated seven days a week, 6am until 8pm. Only closed Christmas Day and Good Friday.
Even then, customers would come to the back door of our house after milk, bread, or a packet of cigarettes.
In the late 50s, the Corner Store was more than just a convenient store, it was a mini supermarket.
We offered friendly, personal service, and delivered to many of our older customers in our neighbourhood.
If our shop was unattended, customers would ring a large steel/brass bell on top of the freezer cabinet.
In the early 1960s, few Glen Innes residents had their own telephone. Our phone was located on the wall in the shop, and customers could make calls and pay the costs.
Some customers were allowed to run weekly accounts - we supplied the bowling club with sliced meats and other items, that way.
Some out-of-town workers, shearing contractors, PMG linesmen, DMR workers and rural customers would give us a list of their needs for the following week's camp, they would pick up their order late Sunday or early Monday morning.
Regulars included Toby Matley, Greg Kelly, the Maskey Brothers and Cedric Williamson.
For many years, wholesalers Wright Heaton & Co, supplied our store with a wide range of general food items - tin foods, flour, sugar, biscuits, even brooms and buckets.
Heating fuel: We sold kerosene for heating; it was stored in a large metal tank. Customers would bring in their kerosene tins to be filled.
From the late 50s till the early 70s, company representatives called at the shop each month, some in well-stocked trucks while others would take our order to be delivered a few days later. These reps included sweets companies such as Cadbury's, Allen's, Nestle's, Streets & Peters Ice Cream, Coca-Cola, and the many cigarette companies.
Representatives would call to also introduce new products and offer promotions and signage of the same.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.