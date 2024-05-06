Glen Innes Hospital re-establishes maternity services with collaborative model of care

Maternity services are being re-established in Glen Innes and will use a new collaborative model of midwifery care.
This collaborative model of care at Glen Innes Hospital will offer women continuity and personalised care from a known midwife, in partnership with a general practitioner (GP) obstetrician.
It will be rolled out gradually, with the aims of providing an additional safe and supportive option for local families wanting to birth close to home.
Hunter New England Local Health District, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Elizabeth Grist, said a small team of experienced midwives will work alongside pregnant women to establish a safe and appropriate birthing plan.
"All pregnant women in Glen Innes will have access to this program, with their place of birth to be guided by risk factors in consultation with the GP obstetrician," she said.
"Our midwives are looking forward to forming close relationships with women in our community and helping to support them all the way through their birthing and postnatal journeys."
Glen Innes Hospital Maternity Unit Manager, Tracey Barnden, said strong international evidence had demonstrated significantly improved outcomes for women and their babies when supported by midwifery continuity of care models, especially in regional settings.
"We know that woman-centred care throughout pregnancy by a known midwife reduces length of stay in hospital and improves maternal and neonatal outcomes," Ms Barnden said.
"We're proud to be able to introduce this collaborative model in Glen Innes."
NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, said he was thrilled to announce the re-establishment of maternity services in Glen Innes.
"Women and their families can gain reassurance with face-to-face and after-hours phone support from a known midwife throughout their pregnancy, and those precious weeks after a baby is born," he said.
Pregnant women are encouraged to see their GP for a referral to the Glen Innes Maternity service or contact the maternity unit directly for more information.
