Commercial producers underpinned the 77th annual Glen Innes Hereford Bull Sale with a top price of $26,000 and solid bull average of $8915.
Held at the Glen Innes saleyards on July 29, the multi-vendor sale offered junior and senior bulls plus pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers from 18 existing, new and returning vendors, and drew 100 registered bidders plus AuctionPlus buyers.
A total of 47 bulls sold from the 57 offered for an 82 per cent clearance, average of $8915 and gross of $419,000.
There was a 100 per cent clearance of nine PTIC females to a top of $7000, average of $4750 and gross of $42,750.
The top price bull at $26,000 was the grand champion Willgoose Detour, offered by Phil and Lyle Yantsch, Willgoose Herefords, Toowoomba.
A heifer's first calf by Willgoose Beersheeba N027, Detour was bought by repeat client Neil Smith, Bareela Pastoral Company, Barraba.
Detour weighed 825kg, had a raw eye muscle scan of 128sqcm, fat depths of 13 and 10mm, and a scrotal circumference of 42cm.
On BREEDPLAN, the bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +4.9sqcm for eye muscle area and +98kg for 600-day weight.
George and Shirley Hardcastle, McPherson Herefords, Old Koreelah, snapped up the second top price bull, Kylandee Rocky, a son of WRL Lancelot offered by Phil and Brad Thomas, Kylandee Herefords, Elsmore.
Rocky had been judged as the champion yardman's pick by Andrew McIntyre, Pinkett, and Ben Wirth, Glen Elgin.
Weighing 1090kg, the 24-month-old bull had a raw eye muscle scan of 143sqcm, a scrotal circumference of 40cm, P8 fat of 11mm and rib fat of 8mm.
Mr Hardcastle, who breeds commercial bulls, was impressed with the sire's length and carcase.
This year, he sold 21 bulls into Hereford and crossbred herds in northern NSW for an average of $9800 while his steers are sold as weaners into Casino store markets.
"Our heifers are in demand from producers with crossbred systems," Mr Hardcastle said.
Commercial Hereford and black baldy producer Dean Walsh, Granite Flat Pastoral, Mitta Mitta, Vic outlaid $20,000 for Kylandee Robin Hood R005, a son of WRL Lancelot and out of Booyong Cora F27.
The 24-month-old bull weighed 995kg, had a raw eye muscle scan of 126sqcm, scrotal circumference of 44cm and average daily gain of 1.36kg.
On BREEDPLAN, he had EBVs of +3.8sqcm for eye muscle area, and +94kg for 600-day weight.
A repeat client running around 600 cows, Mr Walsh liked the "big, tough and strong Kylandee bulls".
"I was looking at their feet and frame - he will go across straightbred cows," he said.
Mr Dean grows out steers and heifers to 24 months of age for the grass-fed processor market at Teys, Greenhams, AMG and JBS.
"I like the Hereford temperament and they do suit our higher altitude climate."
Other buyers included Alvio Trovatello, Glendan Park Herefords, Kyneton, Vic, with Courallie J P058 Advance S001 for $15,000 from Jim and David Hann, Courallie J Herefords, Narrabri.
Sired by Courallie J L217 Advance P058, the 19-month-old bull weighed 730kg and combined a moderate birthweight with an eye muscle EBV of +5.7sqcm and intramuscular fat of 1.1 per cent.
Commercial producers Jim and Maree Smith, Woodenbong, outlaid $14,000 on Dundee Boondock, a son of Battalion Boston N048 from Roger Kneipp, Dundee Echo Park Herefords, Dundee.
K and B Cheers, Glen Elgin, paid $16,000 for Kylandee Reid; B and S Fletcher, Koreelah, paid $11,000 for Bahreenah Ralph R015 offered by Jane Leake, Bahreenah Poll Herefords, Tingha; Tom and Natasha Bell, Coonabarabran, paid $13,000 for Thornleigh Rosco R254 from Ben and Annabel Monie, Thornleigh Herefords, Little Plain; Eldorado Partnership, Glen Innes, paid $14,000 for Thornleigh Rackemann R264, and Geoff and Heather Bush, Kirraweena/Glenholme Herefords, Cootamundra, outlaid $12,000 for Thornleigh Reggie R389.
In the females, the top price of $7000 was paid by Steve and Therese Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah for 20-month-old Dundee Lustre 303 R284, a 475kg daughter of Courallie Kodiak K592 and joined to Battalion Boston, from vendor Roger Kneipp, Dundee.
Mr Kneipp is scaling down his breeding herd and plans to offer PTIC females at next year's Glen Innes sale.
Steve Crowley said the heifer was a beautiful shape, square and with feminity and outcross bloodlines.
"We will calve her down and join her to a homozygous polled bull," he said.
The sale was officially opened by Herefords Australia chief executive officer, Lisa Sharp, saying it was wonderful to see returned and new studs to ensure the continuation of the flagship event.
There was a one minute's silence to mark the passing of legendary stud stock auctioneer Kevin Norris and long-time breeder Neville Farrawell, Bonnie Brae Herefords, Tamworth.
Glen Innes Hereford Bull Show and Sale Committee president, Peter Weller, said buyers were selective, choosing quality bulls of good commercial value, with several going into stud herds, others to commercial buyers or via AuctionsPlus.
"The females sold very well - it gets genetics out and about, and Roger Kneipp will have a few more next year," he said.
"The event will remain at this venue for as long as we are allowed to stay."
Elders stud stock auctioneer, Lincoln McKinlay, said there was emphasis on big data bulls from buyers, along with bulls mid-way in their preparation.
"The quality of the bulls here today was really good as a whole with a good crowd, and most vendors had new and returning clients," he said.
"The strength in the females continued to show how the industry is still trying to rebuild female numbers, and they continue to make a premium."
