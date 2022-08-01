Rolf and Ursula Mundstock were very well known in Glen Innes.
They ran a corner store at 124 Church Street.
Rolf drove that green delivery van and they tirelessly worked for Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and Quota.
Ursula's reminiscences depict a different earlier life.
Ursel Bluth was born in Berlin in 1918. Her father sold typewriters and office machines and her first job in Halle/Saale, Middle Germany, in a toy and haberdashery business, was as a 140-wpm shorthand secretary.
Her father's business 'had suffered as he mainly dealt with government departments, banks and big industrial concerns, who were not allowed to buy from him anymore'.
In 1938 she became engaged to Rolf and that year her twin brothers left for an experimental farm in Australia under the Big Brother Scheme.
Her parents followed the next year, after Rolf and Ursula's marriage.
As the firm she was working for had to be sold she then worked for Rolf's father's furniture and clothing business until he too was forced to sell.
"Things were going from bad to worse and we were given four weeks to leave the country," Ursula recalled.
"We wired Dad and he personally went to Canberra to obtain a permit for us to come to Australia."
The Gestapo boarded their Norwegian freighter the 'Tirranna' when it docked at Hamburg and the Mundstocks were ordered to go the police station, however they refused to leave the ship.
"And they couldn't touch us as we were on the equivalent of Norwegian soil."
Arriving in Sydney they were surprised to see the shops so well supplied, especially the food shops.
They came to Glen Innes with an introduction to the Lynches. The Examiner of the time noted the arrival of these Jewish refugees.
"Rolf went to the experimental farm as a student, and I worked for Dr and Mrs Lynch," Ursula said.
"When Rolf finished his course, he took a job at Niara on the Glen Legh Road on a property belonging to the Fakes family. Rolf rode his bike to work."
"We then took a job at Woodstock near Inverell. Rolf worked in the garden, did the milking and helped on the property while I assisted with the cooking and domestic duties.
"Then fate stepped in and Bob and Dave Weir's mother, who helped us in a lot of ways told us."
