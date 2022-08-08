"I never expected anything like this."
That was the reaction Mick Stapleton had when asked about the support the Glen Innes and Tenterfield communities have shown since his son Nathan's life changing injury in April.
On April 9, while playing rugby union for Boorowa against West Wyalong, Nathan was caught in a ruck and severely injured his spinal cord.
He was paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadriplegic.
Stapleton grew up in Deepwater and married Kate McDonald from Tenterfield.
Since the news of his injury spread, the public has come together in a massive way to support the Stapleton family.
Mick and one of his other sons, Brett, were at a fundraiser on Saturday hosted by Glen Innes Minor League and spoke with the Examiner about how Nathan is travelling as well as what it means to have so much community support.
The Glen Innes Elks came together on short notice for $8000 in fundraising and then Tenterfield pulled together one of the biggest events Mick believes he's ever been involved in.
The Tenterfield event raised a whopping $125,000.
Then Nathan's junior club, Glen Innes Minor League, hosted their own fundraiser on Saturday.
Mick and Brett were at Mead Park most of Saturday for the junior rugby league fixtures between Glen Innes and Inverell.
The total is yet to be tallied but all proceeds on the day will go to the Stapleton family.
"He's over the moon," Mick said of Nathan's reaction to the support shown.
"Like the rest of us, he can't believe everybody has been so supportive and jumped on board.
"It is just unreal. The support here today [Saturday] has been fantastic.
"Tenterfield was a terrific day, it will take a lot of beating, you will probably never beat that day."
Mick said Nathan has been in high spirits and the next step is to get him breathing on his own.
"He is going as good as can be expected under the circumstances," he said.
"He is quite cheery and looking forward to the future.
"He is working it out pretty good.
"They would like to be able to get him breathing on his own but it hasn't happened yet.
"Then his rehab, maneuver his arm.
"He is not getting anxious but he seems to be handling everything at the moment."
Mick admitted there were concerns over Nathan's wellbeing with the former NRL star leading such an active life.
But signs are positive with Nathan and Kate planning for the future.
"He has got a chair where he can drive with his chin, move his head in different directions," Mick said.
"He has an iPad thing where he can watch movies and do that all with the sounds of his tongue.
"At this stage they have bought a little place just outside of Young.
"It is only 100 acres but they are going to breed stud Rams and that is his future.
"He will be able to do that on the computer with his mouth and chin, it will be a bit of an achievement."
The funds raised will go towards planning his future as well as making the new Stapleton residence accessible.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
