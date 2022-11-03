Glen Innes Examiner
Floods

New England among the regions eligible for $12 million support package for community sport

By Mitchell Craig
November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
Flood-affected sporting clubs from around New England are eligible for funding in the $12 million NSW Government support package to help get teams back on the field.

