Flood-affected sporting clubs from around New England are eligible for funding in the $12 million NSW Government support package to help get teams back on the field.
Armidale, Glen Innes and Tenterfield have been included in the list of Local Government Areas impacted by natural disasters this year.
It has been set-up in response to damages from floods across the state in February and March and again in June and July.
Moree has not been included on the list but would most likely be included in future announcements after the recent flooding.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the $12 million program was supporting the repair and reconstruction of 61 community sporting facilities with grants of between $15,000 and $500,000.
"Grassroots sport plays a critical role in the fabric of our communities, keeping people healthy, active and socially connected," Mr Henskens said.
"This funding will repair and rebuild community sporting facilities that were damaged by the devastating floods earlier this year, and help communities get back playing the sports they love."
It is hoped the repairs will upgrade sport facilities to be more resilient to future extreme climate events and natural disasters.
The funding is the first tranche of a $55 million NSW Government commitment to help community sport return in flood affected communities.
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the second round of community sport flood funding, totalling $43 million, is now available.
The $43 million Essential Community Sport Assets Program includes two funding steams:
Stream One - offering $33 million to 74 LGAs with grants of between $150,000 and $1 million available; and
Stream Two - offering $10 million to sporting organisations and organisations that deliver sports programs, with grants of between $15,000 and $500,000 available.
Applications for the Essential Community Sport Assets Program close Friday, December 9.
Key dates and eligibility can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/sport-infrastructure-recovery-fund.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
