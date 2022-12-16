PLANS are in place for Glen Innes Council to spend $27 million in capital funding for roads, bridges and footpaths.
The NRMA revealed this week a $94.5 million backlog of funding needed by councils in the New England and North West regions to maintain local roads, as part of a state-wide backlog of $1.9 billion for 2020/21.
Glen Innes council carried the heaviest burden with a backlog of $19.9 million followed by Tenterfield Shire Council with a $18.2 million backlog.
Mayor Rob Banham has read the report and said 54 projects are planned for Glen Innes.
"It is a huge backlog and that is an issue we have," Cr Banham said.
"Contractors are hard to find at the moment because everyone is using them.
"We've been between a rock and a hard place for a while, but we're starting to get our head above water now."
Council has applied for $16.8million under the regional roads and transport recovery package.
This will cover sections between the restoration work on Pinkett Road and extend to other roads including Emmaville, Wellington Vale, Strathbogie, Shannon Vale, Maybole, Glen Legh, Haymarket, Furracabad, Ranges Valley and Golf Links road.
"This year we've completed $2.6million of immediate flood recovery works for nine declared flood and storm events since January," Mr Banham said.
"We've been given approval for essential public restoration works on Pinkett Road to the value of $1.036million which will restore 4.1km of road in multiple small sections out there.
"Council has 54 current projects with $27 million in unspent capital funding for roads bridges and footpaths."
"Our normal capital roads work program is usually worth about $9 million a year using internal and local contractors.
"With the use of external contractors in recent times, it has assisted with the completion of the larger projects such as the Furracabad road and the Bald Nob upgrade."
The NRMA released the funding backlog report on the same day it launched its Rate Your Road survey, with the organisation calling on NSW residents to vote for their worst - and best - roads, by visiting www.rateyourroad.com.au.
NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said the alarming backlog of funding would get worse as regional councils begin to measure the true impact of the devastating floods on the road network and the growing financial burden to rebuild.
"The NRMA has an almighty job on its hands over the next year fighting to get the funding councils need to fix our flood ravaged, potholed littered road network - that's why we want the community to tell us where the worst roads are through our Rate Your Road survey," Mr Khoury said.
"Having your say in our Rate Your Road survey can make a huge difference."
