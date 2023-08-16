AUDIENCES were all dolled up for the premiere of Barbie at Glen Innes' Chapel Theatre.
And thanks to their efforts the Glen Innes Arts Council is in the pink, after raising about $1500 at the film opening on Friday, August 11.
The cash will go towards the upkeep of the theatre, arts council Vice-President Owen Windred said.
"I've been here three years and I haven't seen anything like this," he said.
"Tickets sold out within two days of being released."
Since landing on the international stage on July 21, 2023, Barbie has raked in more than $1 billion for the film's production company, Warner Bros.
It stars Margot Robbie as the ponytailed, eponymous Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her handbag Ken.
The Glen Innes premiere was a marriage of convenience; a plastic fantastic film opening held in the Chapel Theatre (a converted church) to help raise funds for its operating costs.
Glen Innes businesses rallied to help the good cause, including Hill Lighting and Glen Innes cafe The Local, which supplied cocktails for the evening.
"It was a fabulous night, everyone really enjoyed themselves," Mr Windred said.
About 400 people attended the event.
Flick through our gallery and see if you can find yourself amid the glittter and glamour.
