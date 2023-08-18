A CHANCE to learn from a professional has seen one New England photographer take centre stage at a Luke Combs concert.
Andrew Hoggan can usually be found taking photos in the Group 19 rugby league competition.
He also has a keen interest in music and rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the industry at the American country singer's show at Brisbane on August 12.
The Glen Innes labourer operates Andy Hogo Photography and has shot car shows, concerts and other sports across the region.
The 35-year-old reached out to American photographer David Bergman, who has taken him under his wing in a mentorship role.
Bergman is based in New York and travelled with Bon Jovi for several years.
He is in Australia as one of the lead photographers on the Luke Combs tour.
"David showed me the ins and outs of what he does and I got complete access to the concert," Mr Hoggan said.
"I was allowed to take as many photos as I wanted and tried to work on what David had taught me earlier in the day.
"It was a bit challenging, but to get that experience and be alongside a professional was pretty exciting.
"It would be pretty hard to break into that sort of a job fulltime, but I'm just going to keep chipping away at it and see what happens."
Andrew has been taking photos as a side hobby for about 10 years and used it as a way to stay involved in rugby league when he stopped playing.
He originally took to the camera when his mates would film themselves on motorbikes and skateboards.
"I was pretty hopeless and got hurt all the time," he said.
"I ended up jumping on the camera and shooting for the other guys, that was when I realised It was something I could do."
Andrew said he will continue to chase opportunities in the music industry while keeping an interest in sport.
"I've shot a lot of the big Australian artists like Wolfmother, Grinspoon, Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, Baby Animals and plenty more now," he said.
"Live music is probably where I want to be. It can be hard from a small country town because of the travel.
"In Brisbane you could go to a show every night, so if you're able to travel around and make it more than a hobby you're doing pretty well."
