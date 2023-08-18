Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Glen Innes photographer Andrew Hoggan works alongside international team at Luke Combs concert in Brisbane

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:39pm, first published August 18 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CHANCE to learn from a professional has seen one New England photographer take centre stage at a Luke Combs concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.